Ride4Renee raises thousands for charity

Thousands of pounds have been raised as part of a charity event organised by Chichester Fire Station.

Ben Goodridge, of B Watch, Chichester, took part in #Ride4Renee, cycling 300 miles over three continuous days from Richmond Park, London with the finish line at the Eiffel Tower.

They set off on Thursday, September 20.

Ben said: “Myself and two other school friends undertook this in memory of a dear friend who we sadly lost at the start of this year after a prolonged illness.

“We did it to support a small non-government funded charity (Liverpool Ocular Oncology Research Group) that greatly helped our close friend before she sadly passed away at the start of this year, and whom we are cycling in memory of.”

The team set out hoping to raise £3,000, but has smashed that original target and so far raised in excess of £6,000, which Ben says they are very pleased about.

To help promote the event the fundraising group has set up both a Facebook and Twitter page. It is on Twitter at @Ride4Renee, and the Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/ride4renee.

For more information, or to donate, visit the team’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ride4renee.

To find out more about Liverpool Ocular Oncology Research Group, visit www.loorg.org.