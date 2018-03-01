Road closure plans impacting Chichester and Bognor

Level crossing maintenance, a Goodwood event and pothole repairs see road closures planned this month for Chichester and Oving.

The latest notices include three projects by Network Rail, Whyke Road, Chichester, will be subject to overnight road closures (March 19 - 21), while Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne Road (March 21 to 22) and Salthill Road, Fishbourne, (March 22 to 23) are down for closures for level crossing maintenance and line painting.

Priory Lane, Chichester, is to be closed on March 21 so purbeck stone can be replaced with granite paving setts, (contact: West Sussex Highways) and ongoing work to replace water mains at Piggery Hall Lane, West Wittering, sees a road closure notice in place until May 4.

In Oving, three road closures are listed, two impacting Colworth Lane for drainage improvement works (until March 30) and for Portsmouth Water to create trial holes in the road/verge (March 12 to 16). The third is for West Sussex Highways to undertake pothole repairs at Marsh Lane on March 20.

New Road, Westhampnett, sees a road closure relating to Goodwood Members Meeting on March 17 and 18.

More information can be found HERE