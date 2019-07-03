Road in Chichester partially blocked after collision

A road in Chichester is partially blocked following a collision between a car and a van.

The collision took place on the A259 Bognor Road near the Co-Op by the junction with Whyke Road, according to reports.

The incident is affecting traffic on surrounding roads, including Whyke Road.

The 700 bus is being diverted via Quarry Lane and Whyke Road.

