A fire at a garage between to homes has seen a road off the A27 closed.

Arundel Road off the Fontwell roundabout has been closed while West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tackles the fire.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council tweeted: "Arundel Road, off the A27 at the #Fontwell roundabout, is currently closed while fire crews tackle a blaze at a garage between two homes in nearby Fontwell Close - please avoid the area."