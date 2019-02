A road outside Chichester has been closed for over two hours due to an accident.

Birdham Road, the A286, is currently closed betwen Wophams Lane and Dell Quay Road due to an accident which happened at around 11.30 this morning, according to traffic reports.

The road has been closed by police so that emergency services at the scene can deal with the accident.

As a result, there is very slow traffic between Chichester and Birdham.