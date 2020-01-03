Roads clear following two collisions in Felpham

Two roads have been cleared following collisions earlier today (Friday December 3).

The B2259 Felpham Way was shut earlier following a serious collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist this morning. Read more here: 'Major accident' in Felpham

Part of Felpham Road and Upper Bognor Road were also shut after a collision between up to three vehicles. Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. Read more here: Two injured in second Felpham collision

Both have now been reopened according to traffic reports.