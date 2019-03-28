Roadworks and closures for Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and beyond, March 28 - April 6 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.
Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways
Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne: Carriageway Patching (between A281 Brighton Road and Truslers Hill Lane), Road Closure, 1 to 3 April
Brittens Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 1 April
Lake Lane, Barnham: Various drainage issues to be resolved, Road Closure, until 30 Mar
Stane Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway Patching (between Five Oaks Roundabout to Haven Road), Overnight Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Stane Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway Patching (between Five Oaks Roundabout and Hilland Roundabout), Overnight Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Sidlesham Lane, Birdham: Carriageway Surface Dressing (Birdham Road to Mapsons Lane), Road Closure, 9 to 12 April
Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Sherwood Road and Chichester Road Roundabout), Road Closure, 8 to 10 April
Hotham Way Westbound, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Specialist Surfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 27 to 28 Mar
Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Specialist Surfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 27 to 28 Mar
Spronketts Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April
Old Park Lane, Bosham: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Hoe Lane and the A259), Road Closure, 10 to 12 April
Walton Lane, Bosham: Lay duct in carriageway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 3 to 5 April
Stane Street, Boxgrove: Lay water main to serve new development, Road Closure, until 5 April
A264 Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, 1 April until 15 Dec
Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, 1 April to 15 Dec
Coombes Road, Coombes: Carriageway remedial resurfacing works as part of Rampion Wind Farm project, Road Closure, 8 to 12 April
Ash Road, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, until 28 Mar
Brighton Road, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar
Brighton Road, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar
Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar
Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 6 April
Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar
Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 6 April
Crawley Avenue Southbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 6 April
Hawth Avenue, Crawley: Lay new water main, Road Closure, until 12 April
London Road Northbound, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April
Manor Royal, Crawley: Carriageway resurfacing, Road Closure, 9 to 12 April
Hollist Lane, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April
Vanzell Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April
Bracklesham Lane, East Wittering: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Bracklesham Close and end of road), Road Closure, 10 to 13 April
Wandleys Lane, Eastergate: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Fontwell Avenue and West Walberton Lane), Road Closure, 8 to 9 April
Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 to 5 April
B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, Funtington: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 1 to 5 April
Heyshott Street, Heyshott: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April
Bishopric Link Southbound, Horsham: Mobile crane in carriageway to erect tower crane within site, Road Closure, 10 to 11 April
Doomsday Lane, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April
Chilling Street, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 28 Mar
Sloop Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 28 Mar
Mill Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 3 April
Forage Yard Road, Lavant: Access/egress of traffic for Goodwood Members Meeting, Road Closure, 6 to 7 April
Old Broyle Road, Lavant: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Brandy Hole Lane and Pine Grove), Road Closure, 8 to 12 April
West Stoke Road, Lavant: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 8 to 12 April
Park Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April
Walstead Common Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 2 April
Gills Lane, Lodsworth: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 2 April
Dial Green Lane, Lurgashall: Tree surgery prior to hanging overhead Openreach fibre cable, Road Closure, until 8 April
Wardley Lane, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 8 April
Crawley Road, North Horsham: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 9 April
Quail Close, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April
Greatham Lane, Parham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 11 April
Fulking Road, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April
Poynings Road, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 3 April
Manor Lane, Selsey: Resurfacing works to repair carriageway damaged by construction traffic, Road Closure, 25 Mar to 29 Mar
Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, Works area for the redevelopment of Adur & Worthing’s offices and walkway for pedestrians, Road Closure, until 20 May
Boxham Lane, Sidlesham: Carriageway Surface Dressing, Road Closure, 9 to 11 April
Lockgate Road, Sidlesham: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between B2145 Street End Road to Mapsons Lane), Road Closure, 9 April to 11 April
Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections (Rookery Lane and Forge Cottage), Road Closure, until 8 April
Rookery Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Roman Gate Roundabout, Slinfold: Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 4 to 6 April
Titch Hill, Sompting: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 3 April
Sedgwick Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April
Steyning Bypass, Steyning: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 8 April
Church Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April
East Street, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April
Lion Lane, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April
North Street, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April
Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 10 to 13 April
Selsfield Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 6 to 18 April
Wandleys Lane, Walberton: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Fontwell Avenue and West Walberton Lane), Road Closure, 8 to 9 April
Byfleets Lane, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April
Haglands Lane, West Chiltington: Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works (between Lordings Lane and Wychwood), Road Closure, until 29 Mar
St Michaels Way, West Grinstead: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 8 April
Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Replace Openreach telegraph poles, Road Closure, 8 to 9 April
Hook Lane, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 1 April
Aldsworth Common Road, Westbourne: Water main connection, Road Closure, 1 to 5 April
B2147 Common Road To Racton Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April
New Road, Westhampnett: Access/egress for Goodwood Members Meeting event, Road Closure, 6 to 7 April
Copthorne Way, Worth: Carriageway planing and resurfacing developer works, Overnight Road Closure, 4 to 6 April
Wallage Lane, Worth: Bridge inspection, Road Closure, 29 Mar
Chute Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 10 April
Richmond Road, Worthing: Gas mains CCTV inspection and seal joints (between Winchester Road and Wykeham Road), Road Closure, until 6 April
Woodside Road, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 3 April
Lake Lane, Yapton: Repair broken pipework, ditching works and carriageway patching, Road Closure, 1 to 13 April