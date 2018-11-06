Role of women in the First World War to be remembered at Chichester church

A commemoration of the roles of women in the First World War will take place at Christ Church in Chichester on Sunday (November 11).

The event, called 'Universal Upheaval of Womanhood', was prompted by members of the Pilgrim Players (directed by Doreen Field), Pauline Crispin and Elders of Christ Church, Chichester.

Dame Maud McCarthy, Matron-in-Chief, British Expeditionary Force (B.E.F.), one of the 'upheaving' women from the First World War. Picture contributed

A spokesman said: "Using contemporary written accounts, this commemoration recognises the various roles played by women, as nurses, factory and agriculture workers, recruiting sergeants, wives and, not least, grieving mothers."

Paul Devonshire, from the Pilgrim Players group, said the 'ecumenical effort' is a 'celebration of women's role in the First World War'.

He added: "The whole thing would not have been possible without them. The importance of their role cannot be forgotten.

"They have had to deal with grief and incapacitated husbands and sons. The consequences of war doesn't stop."

Admission to the event, which starts at 4pm, is free with refreshment donations in aid of the Royal British Legion.

