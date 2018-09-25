Rolls-Royce car park taking shape

Here is the new Rolls-Royce car park as seen from the air this week.

This major development will create an additional 500 parking spaces for the district’s largest employer, and a dedicated 40-space car park for the March CE Primary School in Westhamptnett.

The development is on schedule and is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “I am delighted to report that our new development is on schedule.

“This includes a dedicated car park for our local school, with a ‘kiss and drop-off area’, 40 parking spaces and a new road crossing.

“This was not a planning condition – it was our own initiative – and demonstrates our desire to promote child safety and to work alongside the local community.”

