Rolls-Royce workers at Goodwood accept pay deal

Rolls-Royce workers at Goodwood have overwhelmingly voted to accept a two-year pay deal that will mean an extra seven per cent in their pay packets.

Unite, the country’s largest union which represents the 500-strong workforce that produce the iconic car, hailed the agreement as ‘very well-deserved for a group of dedicated employees at the top of their game’.

The workers voted by a large majority of 90 per cent to accept a 3.5 per cent increase on basic salary from January 1 2018, plus an additional day of personal holiday entitlement per year which, the union calculates, is worth a further 0.5 per cent.

In year two, from January 1 2019, there will be a three per cent pay increase made up of 2.75 per cent, plus a one-off payment of 0.25 per cent payable in January 2019.

Unite regional officer Fred Hanna said: “The iconic Rolls-Royce cars are hand built at Goodwood and the two-year pay deal is a tribute to a dedicated group of workers at the top of the their game.

“The workforce voted by 90 per cent for this deal which provides them with a high degree of pay security over the next two years in what are very challenging economic times.”

Rolls-Royce is part of the BMW group and the agreement only covers the Goodwood site.