Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour elects new group president

The Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour has elected its new president, with Jean Hardstaff taking over from Geoff Barter.

Jean is a retired architect, and was a founder member of the club when it was formed in 1998. Since then the club, which meets each Wednesday Morning at 7.30am at the Chichester Park Hotel, has grown considerably and boasts a membership of nearly 50.

In her inaugural address, Jean stressed the importance of the club’s continued involvement in the local community combined with the fellowship and fun that Club members enjoy. She continued by saying that by helping those most in need in our community a real difference was being made.