Rotary member’s ‘hero’ award

Chichester Priory Rotary is proud to recently have had a member accepting a special awards.

Member Michael Harvey was honoured at the Champions of Change 2018 awards night with one of the 2018 Unsung Heroes awards, and was chosen from those across Great Britain and Ireland for doing extraordinary things through voluntary humanitarian service. Michael was presented with this prestigious award for his work to address social isolation within his own community. Michael has successfully developed ‘Bridging Generations’ which is an inter-generational programme.

Based in Chichester, the programme works with six local assisted living facilities to plan events and engaging activities for the residents. Older generations, who are at risk of isolation, are brought together with students. Each meeting runs from 10.45 to 12 every other Tuesday in term time.

Chichester Priory Rotary has also recently held a fundraising competition. This involved members harvesting their own potatoes for two months, and the member who supplied the most potatoes was named the winner. Member Neil Brame won, taking home the Silver Trowel Trophy for the second year running, with an impressive entry of 2.23kg potatoes provided. The £250 funds raised were donated to The Chichester Food Bank.