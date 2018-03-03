Royal Academy students help raise thousands at church

Musicians from the Royal Academy of Music performed at a fundraiser for Fernhurst’s St Margaret’s Church.

Top students Roberts Balanas on violin, Eriko Nagayama on violin, Miguel Sobrinho on viola and Rebecca McNaught on cello performed for the United Benefice of Fernhurst, Lynchmere and Camelsdale on Saturday, February 17.

Their programme included Beethoven, Schubert and Mozart, with a challenging composition from the wartime composer Michael Tippett.

More than £2,000 was raised at this event, which is the first time that St Margaret’s Church has hosted such an ensemble from the Royal Academy of Music. T

he Reverend Nick Haigh, vicar of the Benefice, said: “The performance was much enjoyed by all. Maybe the beginning of more of the same.”