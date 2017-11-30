Royal visit: ‘Sorry I haven’t anything for you’ Queen tells young Labrador at Canine Partners

Jon Fletcher is one of the latest people to be paired with an assistance dog at Canine Partners and today he told the Queen what a difference two year old Black Labrador Georgia would make to his life.

He met the Queen at the partners accommodation at Canine Partners in Heyshott earlier today with Georgia.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728781 SUS-171130-144310001

“She went to stroke him,” said Jon, who travelled from Greater Manchester to meet Georgia and train with her, “and Georgia saw her handbag and thought she was going to give her a treat. The Queen patted her and said ‘sorry I haven’t got anything for you’.

“It was lovely that she was so natural,” Jon told the Observer, “and you could tell she has a real love of dogs.”

Jon suffers from Spina Bifida and is confined to a wheelchair. “I also have arthritis in my knees and hips and over the years my mobility is going to deteriorate which is why I am going to have Georgia.

“I talked about Canine Partners with the Queen, how this will help with my independence and how mischievous Georgia can be.

“Having Georgia will motivate me to get out and meet people and she will help in all sorts of ways.”

Also completing training are Polly and her new canine partner Lottie, a 20 month old Labrador cross Golden Retriever.

Meeting her this morning the Queen asked if Lottie chased cats and Polly told Her Majesty ’dogs do have their moments!’

The Queen told her: “I hope this is a success for you’.

