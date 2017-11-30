Royal visit|: Young Flint steals the royal show at Canine Partners in Heyshott

He stole the royal show and took it all in his stride although he is only just 12 weeks old.

Black Labrador Flint was not in the least bit fazed by the buzz of excitement at Canine Partners in Heyshott this morning and waited patiently in the arms of East Sussex trainer Ruth Narracott for his turn to meet the Queen.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728778 SUS-171130-144245001

And he was rewarded with several royal pats from Her Majesty who was clearly taken with the young pup.

Accompanied by director of operations for Canine Partners David Baile the Queen watched the youngest pups showing off their skills and waiting at the end of the demonstration was Flint who was introduced to Her Majesty by Mr Bailey.

“The Queen commented on how well the dogs were behaving,” said Ruth, “and I told her it was because of their socialising training.”

