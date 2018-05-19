Royal Wedding: All you need to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The exciting news was announced today (May 19) by Buckingham Palace ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Meghan is the first person ever named the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry is only the second person to hold the title of Duke of Sussex.

In 1801 HRH Prince Augustus Frederick, sixth son of King George III, was created Duke of Sussex. When he died in 1843, his titles became extinct.

Then in 1874 Sussex was conferred as an Earldom with the Dukedom of Connaught and Strathearn on Queen Victoria’s third son Prince Arthur (1850-1942).

The titles became extinct on the death of his grandson, the second Duke of Connaught and Strathearn and Ealr of Sussex, in 1943.

Before Prince Augustus was created Duke of Sussex, it had existed as a non-royal title and as an Earldom.

Prince Harry was also given the titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

He will be known as His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex and Ms Markle becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.