Royal wedding street parties in Chichester district

As the district gets set to celebrate the royal wedding, the council has published notices for four road closures on May 19.

The eastern end of Beech Avenue, (8.30am to 7pm), Westgate, Chichester (8.30am to 7pm), Whyke Lane (4pm to 8pm), and Vanzell Road, Midhurst, (9am to 8pm) are all listed for street parties.

The plan for the big day

In addition, the Sussex Wing Air Cadet Parade will see East Street and West Street (2pm to 2.30pm outward, 4.30pm to 4.45pm return journey) closed to traffic, including pedal cycles.

Students at The Prebendal School are also set to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day with a celebratory street party on May 18 in the playground at lunchtime.

