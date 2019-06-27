RSPCA Mount Noddy Animal Centre to host exciting summer event

Staff of an RSPCA animal centre are hosting an exciting summer event this weekend for all, including four legged guests.

Mount Noddy Animal Centre is introducing Noddy Fest to this year’s calendar with a fun dog show, stalls, food, drink and fun for every member of the family.

The event will take place at the centre on Saturday, June 29, between 10am and 5pm, with entry costing £1 per person and dogs for free.

For further information and the address of the centre visit the Facebook page RSPCA Mount Noddy Sussex, Chichester & District registered charity 206300.