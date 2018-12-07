Runnymede Court residents rack up £30k in donations for Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support has received a £30,000 cheque through a housing association’s fundraising efforts.

This year, residents from Runnymede Court in Bognor Regis led many fundraising activities which included coffee mornings, raffles, and table top sales to raise as many funds as they could to make vital changes.

The team from Runnymede were joined in their fundraising efforts by a further 259 teams from Hanover Housing Association and the company has now raised over the last three years around £100,00 for the cancer support charity.

Hanover’s chair, Dr Stuart Burgess, said: “One small act of kindness can make a huge difference to someone, so to have over 250 of our estates taking part in this year’s Macmillan fundraising drive is testament to the commitment of Hanover’s staff and our many residents to dig deep for those who are less fortunate,”

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities that provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Senior fundraising manager at Macmillan, Chrissie Wathen-Neal, said: “Fundraising for Macmillan is about coming together and raising money to support, celebrate and remember anyone who is, or has been, affected by cancer.

“A massive thank you to everyone at Hanover Housing Association.”