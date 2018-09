TWO LANES were blocked on the A27 eastbound due to an accident between Farlington and the A3(M) this morning.

Police said they were called at 7.19am and a car and a lorry were involved in the incident, but that no injuries were reported.

The lanes have now been reopened but Hampshire County Council’s live traffic service said there were delays heading back towards the M27.

Both vehicles were on the hard shoulder by 7.35am, with the police log closed at 8.30am.