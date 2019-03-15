Sainsbury’s to sell cheese Easter eggs

Easter eggs are no longer purely for chocolate fans thanks to the introduction of a cheesy alternative for the holiday.

Sainsbury’s has announced it will be selling a so-called ‘Cheester egg’, made entirely out of cheddar cheese.

The product is not simply an egg-shaped block of cheese, however. The cheddar – which is sourced from Lancashire farms – is spreadable.

The egg also comes with a packet of oatcakes and a sachet of chutney, is available in stores and online from Wednesday 10 April. It costs £5. Emma Garvey, cheese buyer for Sainsbury’s said: “We’re always looking for new and unique products to offer to our customers, especially during gifting periods throughout the year when people are on the lookout for something special to give their loved ones.

“The Cheesalicious Easter Egg seemed like an obvious and exciting choice to expand our Easter egg offering and cater to cheese aficionados nationwide. “The egg is truly delicious and we can’t wait to see the response from our customers.”

