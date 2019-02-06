Sanctuary in Chichester seeking new chair to fulfill important role on committee

Sanctuary in Chichester is seeking someone to act as the group’s new chair, filling this important role on its committee after the stepping down of the current chair.

Set up in 2016, Sanctuary in Chichester aims to make Chichester and the surrounding area a welcoming place for asylum seekers and refugees. The group, which supports the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, has a network of volunteers and organise a wide range of activities including a drop-in session, language tuition, a football team, fundraising activities and ongoing support to families and young people.

Sanctuary in Chichester has an established committee who lead on the individual areas of work, and the group is now seeking a chair who is able to co-ordinate and promote its response to new opportunities, to help consolidate the activities it is currently delivering, and to work effectively with other local partners. The group anticipate receiving charity status later this year and the chair would then need to act as chair of the trustees. This is a voluntary post.

For those who are in interested in applying, or would like to discuss the post further, contact su.leeming@btinternet.com by March 31.

Visit the website at sanctuaryinchichester.org to find out more.