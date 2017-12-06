Santa is on his way to The Witterings and Birdham for his annual sleigh rounds.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to have Santa deliver special presents, with the help of 1st Birdham and Witterings Scouts Group.

The schedule has been set and to take part, people just need to take their securely-wrapped presents to Footworks, next to Barclays Bank, in East Wittering no later than 4pm on the working day before the delivery day.

All presents will be delivered subject to weather conditions. The cost is £2 for a present no bigger than a standard shoebox, £4 for anything larger than that. All items are priced individually. No animals or breakables accepted.

The Scout group will hold its New Year's Day Dip at Shore Inn, Shore Road, East Wittering, at 1pm. Sign in between 10am and 12.30pm.

Santa Sleigh Schedule

Monday, December 11: Piper’s Mead, Chaffinch Close, Walwyn Close, Redlands Close, Old Common Close, Burlow Close, Old School House, Farne Lane, Farne Close, Chaffer Lane, Florence Close, Crooked Lane, Longmeadow Gardens, Prescott’s Close, St James Close, Kewell’s Corner, Clayton’s Corner, Rookwood Road, Malthouse Cottages.

Tuesday, December 12: Summerfield Road, Northfield Road, Cunliffe Close, Locksash Close, Elmstead Gardens, Elmstead Park Road, Elms Way, Meadow Lane, Elms Lane, Middlefield Close, Holmewood Close.

Wednesday, December 13, The Crescent, Wellsfield, The Byeway, Seaward Drive, Royce Way, Elms Ride, Royce Close, The Wad, Cakeham Road, Joliffe Road, Howard Avenue.

Thursday, December 14: Marine Drive West, Southcote Avenue, Ella Close, Owers Way, Marine Close, Marine Drive, Culimore Close, Culimore Road, Russell Road.

Friday, December 15: Hawthorn Court, Briar Avenue, Furzefield, Cambridge Avenue, Ely Close, Chaucer Drive, Ascot Close, Eton Drive, Oxford Close, Charterhouse Mews, Bennett’s Close, Harrow Drive, Windsor Drive, Foxwarren Close, Cakeham Way.

Saturday, December 16: Sandpiper Walk, Church Road, Mill Gardens, Tower Place, Stocks Lane north side, Barn Road, Field Road, Meadow Road, Wessex Avenue, Downview Close, Stocks Lane south side, Wyatt Court.

Monday, December 18: Shore Road, Shoreside Walk, Longlands Road, Nab Walk, Tamarisk Walk, Barn Walk, Solent Road, Longlands Road, Coney Six Estate, Charlmead, Coney Road, Oakfield Avenue, Coney Close.

Tuesday, December 19: Seafield Way, Seafield Close, Peerley Road, Nagels Close, Legion Way, Peerley Close, Kimbridge Road, West Bracklesham Drive, Bourne Court, Cormorant Way, Plover Close, Kestrel Close, Westerly Gardens, Sandpiper Court.

Wednesday, December 20: Hayle Close, Middleton Close, Pebble Beach, Barton Way, Beech Avenue, Rowan Way, Garden Avenue, Greyswood Avenue, Elm Close, Pond Road, Bracklesham Close.

Thursday, December 21: Tideway, Hayward Place, Chandlers Lea, Farm Road, Sandringham Close, Harmony Drive, East Bracklesham Drive, Seafields.

Friday, December 22: Shalbourne Crescent, Avebury Close, Wilton Close, Elcombe Close, Mere Close, Woodborough Close, Axford Close, Manton Close, Laycock Close.

Saturday, December 23: East Wittering village, outside Footworks.