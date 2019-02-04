Sarah’s ‘Great Big Cake Sale’ raises £1,000 for charities

More than £1,000 has been raised to support two charities, thanks to a community cake sale.

Sarah Gibson hosted ‘Sarah’s Great Big Cake Sale’ at The Selsey Centre on Manor Road on Saturday, raising a total of £1,020 for two charities, Support After Suicide and Survivors of Bereavement After Suicide.

ks190051-2 Selsey Cake Sale'A busy Usborne book stall at the event.'ks190051-2 SUS-190202-183622008

The funds raised will be split equally between the organisations.

Along with the cupcake sale, there was a tombola, and the day finished with a big raffle prize draw.

The first prize was a Smarties chocolate finger cake, and the second prize was a three layered lemon drizzle cake.

Sarah said: “It was so fantastic all round. There was a great turn out, and the cakes sold out so quick.

ks190051-4 Selsey Cake Sale'The Scentsy stall.ks190051-4 SUS-190202-183705008

“I would like to thank all that helped, donated, came to show support - Selsey has been amazing. I am so grateful to each and every one.

“I have been amazed and overwhelmed by the support of local people with donations of raffle and tombola prizes, sales and general support.”

To find out more about Support After Suicide, the website can be found at supportaftersuicide.org.uk.

For more information about Survivors of Bereavement After Suicide, visit the website at uksobs.org.