School bus drives into ditch in Sidlesham: In pictures

Students were safely evacuated from the bus after it drove into a ditch in Highfield Road, Sidlesham, this morning (Monday, February 7).

The bus had been making its way to The Selsey Academy before the incident.

Sussex Police has said it is working to establish the full circumstances.

Business owner Chris Pink had been driving his little boy to school when he came across the bus.

Chris said students appeared to be 'a bit shocked' following the incident which saw the bus driver and a number of students escape with minor injuries.

He added: "The sun was so bright everyone was going really slowly and then we drove round the bend and saw it.

"We drove past and my boy said 'there's people in there Dad, you need to do something'."

Chris first called The Selsey Academy to let the school know what had happened.

The bus driver was stood at the door helping the children off the bus while Chris made sure the students stayed off the road.

"The kids were walking around in the road so I corralled them into the driveway of a cottage so they knew they were being looked after," he added.

"It was about trying to keep the kids all in one spot. It's nothing really but sometimes you need someone to be vocal - I just wanted to try and help out.

"There were a couple of girls who were shaken up but it is just one of those things. Everyone seemed good. The driver was a little bit shocked."

Stagecoach has said it is liaising with West Sussex County Council and are supporting police with their enquiries.

