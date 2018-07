Lancastrian Infant School set off for a sponsored walk around Oaklands Park in aid of NSPCC.

The children marched around the park and had fun hiding their painted stones at the same time.

At Oaklands Park

Having had an assembly earlier in the year about the ‘Speak out. Stay Safe’ campaign, the staff, children and parents felt it was a very worthy cause to support.

Headteacher Zoe Gordon and NSPCC representative Jane Dray were amazed at the total raised, which was £786.04.