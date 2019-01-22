Second crematorium proposal on opposite side of A259

Proposals have been made for a new crematorium on the southern side of the A259, within a week of an application for a similar development on the opposite side of the road.

Southern Co-op, which said it has been 'reviewing the need and opportunity' for a new crematorium in the Sussex area, is inviting residents to view its proposals for Grevatt’s Lane, Climping, on Friday (January 25).

It comes after a separate planning application (Y/103/18/PL), made by Landlink Estates, seeking permission for a single chapel crematorium at 10 Acre Field, north of Grevatts Lane, near Bilsham.

Southern Co-op told the Observer it is 'aware of the other application', but has developed its own proposal for land located on the southern side of the A259 Grevatt’s Lane.

"The proposed site would include a crematorium and car parking together with a comprehensive landscaping scheme," a spokesman said.

"As with other crematoria we own, we would ensure the land retains its character and carry out additional work on site to enhance biodiversity in the area."

The consultation will take place on Friday from 6pm to 8pm, at Climping Church Hall, Church Lane, Climping, BN17 5RB.

Southern Co-op advised that the plans will also be available to view at southernco-opcrematoriumplan.co.uk shortly after the event.

