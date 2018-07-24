Second field fire in Lavant

Firefighters are responding to the second field fire in Chilgrove Road, Lavant, in two days.

Three fire engines were sent to reports of a fire at a standing crop in Chilgrove Road, Lavant at 2.40pm today.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service confirmed the fire has been contained to two bales and two square metres of field.

He added: “A damping down operation is now taking place, and is currently being scaled down to one engine and a light 4x4 tender vehicle.”

It follows a field fire that destroyed 35 acres of standing crops in Chilgrove Road yesterday.