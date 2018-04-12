Selfless stylist builds hope and dreams

A senior designer at Q Hair and Beauty took a long planned holiday in late February and March but it certainly turned out not to be a ‘leisurely break’.

Senior designer Rachel Waller endured an adventure around many counties fundraising and supporting those in need.

Rachel trekking to Everest Base Camp

Her adventure began with over two weeks in the sweltering heat of a poverty stricken part of Uganda where she worked hard as a volunteer at a school which held 500 children, many of them orphans.

Her adventure then took to the chilly heights of the Himalayas where Rachel tackled a daunting trek to Everest base camp, where more than £3,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s Research.

Although Rachel has now returned to the salon floor her time in Africa and Nepal has inspired her to plan for future volunteering.

Either later this year or at the beginning of next year, she hopes to spend even more time working at the school in Africa and has already started fundraising towards a school she hopes to help build for the Nepalese children in Kathmandu.

During this year’s spell in Uganda both Rachel and her partner Danny devoted most of their time to looking after the children at the development school which has 500 students.

The ages of the students at the school ranged from two years old to 16 years of age with roughly 200 boarding at the premises.

Each day at the school would begin with a serving of porridge for the younger students, breakfast for many students who do not board this is the only meal they will have all day.

Rachel said “It was all about being there for the children, putting a smile on their faces,

“They literally have absolutely nothing and the school is so short of equipment that the boarders sleep two or three in a bed, but they are the happiest young people I have ever met.”

This is not the end of Rachel’s inspirational work to help those who are in need.