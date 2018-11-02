Selsey 'dog theft' – Ziggy and Max both found

Two dogs who went missing from a property in Selsey have now both been reunited with its owner.

Darcey Foreman said she contacted police on Sunday afternoon (October 28) after she returned to her Coxswain Way home to find her previously locked back gate open and her two dogs missing.

Ziggy, a male Shih Tzu cross, was found yesterday

However, after wide appeals on social media, one of the dogs, a Labrador named Max, was found safe in the Selsey area and returned home the next day (Monday).

The second dog, a Shih Tzu cross, named Ziggy, remained missing for another four days, but was found safe and sound and returned by a dog warden yesterday (Friday).

In a message, shared via the Selsey Grapevine Facebook page, Darcey said: "Ziggy has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared [the posts].

"I can’t thank you all enough and a big thank you to the person who handed him in!!!

Max, a Labrador, was found on Tuesday

"And a massive big thank you to the dog warden who has ended up finding both of my dogs! I’m so grateful."

