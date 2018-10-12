Selsey fireworks celebration this weekend

Selsey Fireworks 2018 will be held tomorrow, (Saturday October 13).

A funfair, disco and refreshments are planned for the annual event, which has a Las Vagas theme this year.

Gates will open at around 5pm for the display with the bonfire to be lit at 8pm and fireworks from approxmiately 8.30pm.

The event website, where tickets can be bought, states: “Car parking will be on the Recreation/Cricket ground in School Lane, The New Co-op Carpark, East Street Car park, and Hillfield Road Car park.

“Selsey Fireworks would ask that if you are local and can walk to the firework field please do. If you are travelling in from outside Selsey please make an early start, so you do not miss the fireworks.”

Alcohol and other fireworks are prohibited.

Tickets cots £6 for adults and £5 for children on the gate, with family tickets and a £1 reduction for individual ticket prices available in advance. www.selseyfireworks.co.uk