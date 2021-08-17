Selsey lifeboat crew called to pair cut off by tide

Selsey Inshore Lifeboat was called to Medmerry Harbour entrance following reports that two people had been cut off by the tide at 8.16pm yesterday.

Once the Lifeboat was on scene they brought the people ashore at West Beach where we were able to meet them and give them safety advice.

A spokesman for Selsey Coastguard Rescue said: "We would like to remind everyone that Medmerry Beach is closed to the public from the rock armour at Selsey to the rock armour on the other side near Earnley due to many different safety reasons.

"You can not cross safely from one side to the other so please do not try this and walk around the nature reserve path."

Residents were urged to check tide times and heights and always carry a phone to call for help.