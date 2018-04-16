Selsey lifeboat crew member proposes at sea

A Chichester jewellery company, radio station and Selsey Lifeboat have all teamed up to create a proposal – and birthday – to remember.

Crew member Max Wiseman, 23, won a £2,600 ring as part of a Timothy Roe Fine Jewellery and SpiritFM competition and was keen to pop the question in the most imaginative way possible.

His partner Marisa Tow, thought it was a ‘bring your partner to work day’, however, after experiencing driving the lifeboat and witnessing a rescue exercise, Max got own on one knee – and she very quickly said yes.

Describing her, and their son, as ‘my absolute world’, Max said: “Marisa regularly puts up with me running off to lifeboat calls even at the most inconvenient times.”

He added: “Last year we unfortunately lost three grandparents and an uncle between us and Marisa was my absolute rock.

“Marisa and I have both had promotions at work since January so this is a nice addition to the success of the year so far.”

Spirit FM’s Sally Austin said they were ‘absolutely inundated with entries’ and added: “It’s not been an easy decision to make but I’m sure you’ll agree Max and Marisa are more than deserving of the prize and we wish them all the best in their future happiness together.”