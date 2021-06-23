Selsey mum with months to live surprised by Alison Hammond and Craig David on This Morning

Ahead of her 41st birthday on Thursday (June 24), Heather Bone was surprised by This Morning's Alison Hammond at her home, where she was awarded a £1,000 prize as part of the show’s Dosh On Your Doorstep competition.

Alison then revealed Heather’s birthday surprise from Craig David, who gave her a personalised message and sang Happy Birthday.

"It's overwhelming and very surreal," Heather told the Observer.

"It was absolutely fantastic.

"I couldn't even hear the message [from Craig David] as I was crying. When I actually heard it, I was crying even more."

The competition winner announced to This Morning's viewers that she has terminal, inflammatory breast cancer and she would put the £1,000 cash prize towards a farewell party.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby also revealed that the show would be gifting Heather an extra £1,000.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page, set up to support the family, has raised more than £9,000 in less than 24 hours.

Heather has been documenting her journey on social media, and whilst on TV, she gained thousands of additional Instagram followers, as viewers showed their support.

Heather added: "How you can go from 250 to 50,000 Instagram followers in less than a day and a half is very strange."

This wasn't the first time that the Selsey mum appeared on This Morning.

In 2018, the ITV show paid for Heather and her husband, Daniel's wedding ceremony at St Peter’s Church