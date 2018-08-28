Selsey RNLI assists Isle of Wight rescue mission

A Selsey RNLI lifeboat was called to assist a 40ft yacht run aground on Ryde Sands on Friday.

Selsey RNLI said UK Coastguard requested the launch of the Shannon class lifeboat Denise and Eric to assist in the area, which would normally be covered by the Bembridge all-weather lifeboat, but it was already out assisting another yacht.

Picture contributed

A Selsey RNLI statement read: "The 40ft Change of Course had two persons aboard and had run aground at approximately 7.20pm and initial attempts to pull them off the sands failed.

"The Selsey all-weather lifeboat (ALB) launched at 7.53pm on August 24 and made best speed to the Ryde sands."

"The Selsey ALB arrived on scene at 8.52pm and the volunteer crew made ready the tow line before approaching the yacht."

According to RNLI Selsey, the skipper of the Change of Course, 82, requested a lifeboat crewman be put aboard to 'assist connecting the tow line and retrieving the anchor'.

Picture contributed

The statement added: "After the second coxswain was transferred to the yacht a tow was established between the two vessels and the yacht's anchor was recovered.

"At 9.15pm the tow commenced across the Solent to Haslar Marina on the Gosport side of Portsmouth Harbour.

"The Marina was reached at 9.50pm and the yacht was safely berthed alongside by 10.08pm, when the lifeboat departed Portsmouth harbour to return to station."

RNLI Selsey said the lifeboat returned to Selsey at 11.10pm and was rehoused, washed down, refuelled and made ready for the next call by 12.35am.