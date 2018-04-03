Selsey RNLI helps yacht stuck aground

Two people aboard the ‘Lazy Bear’ reported they were stuck on a reef near Selsey Bill on Saturday.

Selsey RNLI towed the 22ft yacht to safety after the emergency call was referred by the UK Coastguard at 6.25pm.

The smaller inshore lifeboat was needed to get to the stranded boat, which was stuck on the Mixon shingle and rock reef about 1.5miles from the coast.

‘Lazy Bear’ was then pulled into open water by the all-weather lifeboat and towed towards Chichester Harbour.

The two people aboard were cold and feeling unwell and were taken aboard the lifeboat until the yacht was near the harbour, where it berthed at 9.40pm.