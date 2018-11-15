Selsey’s Christmas celebrations announced

With Christmas not far away, festive preparations are underway in Selsey.

Selsey Town Council is at the forefront of the celebrations that are set to kick start the festive period later this month.

On Saturday, November 24, a day of Christmas fun and family activities will fill Selsey High Street with local retailers, fun fair organisers and many others getting involved.

Town clerk, Becky White, said: ”We’ve worked closely with our High Street traders this year and have planned a day of entertainment, including the lantern parade which will again be a key part of our celebrations”.

The fun is set to begin at 3pm, with local retailers hosting activities throughout the whole day there is sure to be fun for everyone of all ages.

There will be music and entertainment as well as Burnett’s fun fair and a variety of different street food.

Local children can collect their free lantern bag from 4.30pm at St Peter’s Church.

The parade will leave at 5pm and will be lead by the local coastguard crew and the Lions Club sleigh, with the band from T.S Sturdy and panto cast from Cloud 9 Musical Theatre joining alongside.

Celebrations will continue throughout the evening and the day is expected to finish at 7pm.

A road closure will be in place from south of Lewis Road to West Street from 2pm to 8pm.

For more information visit www.selseytowncouncil.gov.uk.