Selsey Town Council 'delighted' at £9.9k heritage grant

Selsey Town Council has received a grant from the National Lottery grant of £9,900 for an 'exciting' heritage project.

Supported through the Heritage Lottery Fund, the project will bring together volunteers from the community members of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group, former members of The Selsey Society, Selsey Town Council and expert staff from the West Sussex Record Office.

Councillor Mike Beal, chairman of Selsey Town Council said: "We are delighted that this worthwhile project can go forward thanks to National Lottery players, meaning that all these important visual images of Selsey's past will be available to the town's current and future residents for years to come."

The volunteers will catalogue the images, scan the best ones and create a website. Featuring in the collection will be images from the 19th century up to the present day.

A collection of 4000 photographs, postcards and other artefacts were compiled by The Selsey Society, which dissolved in 2015.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for the project should contact Selsey Town Council on 01243 605803 or email enquiries@selseytowncouncil.gov.uk or email the project co-ordinator at chairmt@mwhg.org.uk.

