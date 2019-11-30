Serious accident closes A27 at Portfield roundabout

Police have closed part of the A27 after a serious accident at the Portfield roundabout.

In a post on Twitter just after 1am, Chichester Police wrote: "We have been dealing with an RTC on the A27 before the Portfield roundabout.

"The road remains closed awaiting Highways England's assessment of the road surface.

"Please find an alternative route."

According to traffic reports, the road has been closed for several hours after the accident on the A27 westbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to A285 Portfield Way.