A serious collision has resulted in the closure of part of the A27 as police investigate.

Fire crews and police officers attended the scene following the collision which left one car upside down.

A spokesman for Chichester Police said on Twitter: "Officers from @SussexRoadsPol are still on scene at a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the #A27 between #Tangmere and #Fontwell. The road will remain closed for foreseeable future@PCTomVanDerWee . Updates to follow."