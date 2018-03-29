Seven weeks of roadworks set for Felpham Way

Temporary roadworks are set to be installed on the B2259 Felpham Way next month.

The work forms part of ‘essential developments’ to the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park on it’s Bognor Regis campus.

The advance notice states the roadworks, which are to create a new permanent entrance for the £35million-pound construction, will be installed on the carriageway on April 23 and will take up to seven weeks to complete.

Included in the work is the installation of new lighting for the pathway and road, a new central island between the two lanes and a pelican-crossing to allow pedestrians to safely cross the carriageway, according to the notice.

It added that additional works have already started on developing the pavement and verge surrounding the Technology Park and that the B2259 Felpham Way opened as normal afterwards.