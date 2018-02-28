Severe weather advice issued by Chichester District Council

Chichester District Council has issued a series of advice, ranging from bin collections to homeless provisions, in light of the severe weather forecasts.

It has warned residents to stay safe and warm over the next few days and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members.

More has also been said about the decision to cancel this week’s Farmers’ Market too.

Councillor John Connor, cabinet member for environment services at CDC, said: "At the moment, the snow is meant to reach our area on Thursday and Friday. Although we don’t like cancelling the Farmers’ Market, we feel that this is in the best interest of residents, visitors and the market stallholders. At the moment heavy snow is due on Friday and so for safety reasons we feel that this is the right decision to make."

The council is also advising residents that any severe weather may affect refuse and recycling collections, but to still keep their bins out.

Councillor Roger Barrow, cabinet member for resident services said: “It is difficult to predict how bad the weather conditions are going to be. However, we want to reassure residents that if we can’t reach them on their usual day, we will empty their bin just as soon as we can. Residents just need to make sure that their bins are left out. We will also be providing regular updates on our website and social media sites."

An update has also been given on the council's severe weather provision for the homeless, which has been in place since February 22 when the temperature fell below zero.

Councillor Jane Kilby, cabinet member for housing said rough sleepers are encouraged to visit the Stonepillow Day Centre at The Old Glassworks, St Cyriacs, Chichester, PO19 1AJ by 4pm each day to access this service.

Stonepillow can also be reached by calling 01243 775925 or emailing chichester.hub@stonepillow.org.uk Alternatively, they can visit the council offices in East Pallant House, East Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1TY between 8.45am and 5.10pm Monday to Thursday, or up to 5pm on a Friday. Outside of these times the number to call is 01243 785339.