'Sewage leak' in Chichester - 'I was terrified and couldn't sleep a wink'

A Chichester resident has been left distressed by what appears to be a sewage leak outside her house over the Christmas period.

Christiane Lincoln, 66, who lives in Canal Wharf, said 'sewage has been pouring into the basin' for nearly a week, after firefighters prevented the nearby homes being 'flooded with waste water' last weekend.

Christiane Lincoln said 'sewage has been pouring into the basin' at Canal Wharf for nearly a week

She said: "We have had to call the fire brigade out twice over the weekend to avoid having our homes flooded with waste water. It is not immediately apparent what Southern Water are doing to remedy the situation, certainly no communication has been made to us and the sewage keeps polluting the canal.

"There has been a total lack of communication on their part with people who are, after all, paying customers.

"I have nothing but the highest praise however, for the two fire crews who came out at the weekend on two successive nights and thus prevented the sewage to get into our houses.

"This has been going on since last Saturday and, as far as I can tell, is set to continue. The sewage is not just on private property, it also affects the public domain and should be tackled as a matter of priority."

Christiane said she 'couldn't sleep a wink' out of fear the waste water would flood her home

Christiane said the ordeal has been 'terribly distressing'.

She added: "I am an old lady living on my own. Some neighbours fled to relatives' over Christmas but I stayed here.

"The first night, I was terrified the sewage would get into my home.

"I couldn't sleep a wink. It was really frightening.

"I asked for advice on what to do at home and they recommended I don't use the water but that's impossible. You can't just stop living and stop using water at all.

"I had to take my washing to and have a bath at my daughter's.

"Surely they must have a procedure for this kind of thing and know what we should do. I understand it is a complex issue but at the least I just want to know it will be dealt with."

According to Christiane, the 'nightmare' began on Saturday morning (December 21) when water 'started oozing out from one of the man covers around the property'.

"At first, I thought nothing of it," she said. "More and more water started flowing and it was very dirty. It was clearly sewage.

"It was raining hard but me and my neighbour put on our water proofs and went out with a broom to push the water towards the canal and away from the property.

"It still managed to get right up to the front door of the three properties along the canal facing the basin."

The fire service confirmed the attendance of one engine over the weekend and said it 'used pumping equipment to resolve the situation'. A spokesman said Southern Water and the Environment Agency 'were also in attendance'.

Christiane praised the fire crews who 'stayed out for hours' putting down sandbags, preventing the water from flowing to the properties.

She continued: "The firefighters who came were just wonderful [but] the water is still polluting the canal, which will be affecting the wildlife.

"We just want to know what is happening and how long it will continue for. It doesn't appear to be a priority for Southern Water."

Southern Water and the Environment Agency has been approached for comment.