Shop staff unify to raises £6,000

The team at Marks and Spencer at Chichester’s Portfield Retail Park has raised thousands for Breast Cancer Now in support of colleague Sandra Smith, who has recently undergone treatment for breast cancer.

Sandra said: “The store team at Portfield has been incredibly supportive during my treatment and has raised a fantastic amount for Breast Cancer Now. Throughout my own treatment and having talked to so many of our customers during our fundraising efforts, I realised how many people have been affected by breast cancer. I really hope that the money we have raised will help to prevent women in the future from developing breast cancer and help support them through what can be gruelling treatment. I would like to thank the team at St Richard’s for the outstanding treatment I received.”

Rebecca Highfield, challenge events manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: “The money the team has raised will go towards research into the prevention of breast cancer and our goal, in partnership with M&S, is to raise £13 million over the next five years to help prevent 9,000 women each year from developing breast cancer by 2025.”

Paul said: “We’re delighted to have raised such a significant amount for Breast Cancer Now, it is thanks to the generous support of our loyal customers and our colleagues.”

Marks and Spencer has partnered with Breast Cancer Now since 2001 and so far, raised over £27 million to support vital cancer research. Stores across the UK are currently in the middle of an appeal to raise a further £13 million in the next five years, via fundraising events and the sale of specially selected products in store. This includes an exclusive range of T-shirts, designed by brand ambassadors and fashion icons; Twiggy, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Oliver Cheshire and David Gandy, where a percentage from each sale goes towards Breast Cancer Now.