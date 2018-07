Firefighters have cordoned off part of a Chichester street because of falling roof tiles.

The fire service confirmed the incident is ongoing at Mountain Warehouse in North Street, Chichester.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “It’s a dangerous structure at the moment.

“We were called at 1.55pm. We’ve got a couple of crews making sure it’s safe.”

One fire engine from Chichester at the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing fire station.