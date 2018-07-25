Sidlesham Fete and Dog Show to showcase classic cars, cakes and canines

Sidlesham Fete and Dog Show is set to take place this weekend.

There is much to celebrate at this year’s fete, set to take place from 2-4pm on Saturday, July 28: 100 years of the RAF, 100 years of women’s suffrage, and 100 years since the end of WWI. Tangmere Museum will bring a display and Chichester City Band will perform. Visitors can come and browse the many stalls, sideshows and classic cars, feast on home-made cakes, and marvel at the entries in the Mini Show. Dogs can be entered in the show, which is organised by Jane Hassell of Labrador Rescue. Registration takes place on the day, and there are classes to suit all manner of canines.

Entrance is free to the fete, which will be held on the vicarage field, accessed from Church Farm Lane in Sidlesham.