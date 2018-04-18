Sidlesham Primary School bids farewell to headteacher

Schoolchildren, parents and staff gathered at Sidlesham Primary School to bid farewell to their headteacher as she left the school.

The Keynor Lane based school thanked Mrs Alison Bardsley for her work and support at a special farewell event held on Thursday, March 29.

DM1833711a.jpg. Sidlesham Primary School headteacher Mrs Alison Bardsley leaving. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180329-183330008

Mrs Bardsley has been headteacher of Sidlesham Primary School for six years.

The pupils showed their gratitude by performing at the farewell event.

Each class of children had a song to sing, all of which had been inspired by an inspirational talk given to them by Mrs Bardsley during her time at the school.

Presents were also presented, and governors said a few words.

Mrs Bardsley has been replaced by Mrs Kim Huggett, who is the interim headteacher until the new head starts at the school for September.

For more information about Sidlesham Primary School, visit the website at www.sidleshamprimary.co.uk, email office@sidlesham.w-sussex.sch.uk or telephone 01243 641238.