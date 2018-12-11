Sidlesham wildlife trust expects number of hedgehogs in its care to rise this winter

A Sidlesham-based wildlife hospital is expecting a rise in the number of hedgehogs it will be treating this winter.

Brent Lodge Bird & Wildlife Trust said it currently has 206 hedgehogs, but expects a rise in the next few weeks, ‘when nights get colder and they struggle to find food’.

Hedgehog at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

A spokesman for the charity said: “Autumn and winter are testing times for hedgehogs. They arrive to us underweight and often suffering from parasites, ticks and worms. Feeding and treating them becomes expensive and stretches our resources, so we are grateful for your donations and tinned pet food to help these little creatures to get the support they need.”

Brent Lodge said it is currently in need of volunteers to ‘help the staff feed and clean all of the patients currently in our care’.

The spokesman added: “If you are interested in helping then please visit our website or give us a call (01243 641672).”

Brent Lodge won the Hero to Animals Award at the Observer’s Community Awards last Thursday (December 6).

2018 Observer Community Awards. The Hero to Animals Award, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, presented by Catherine Turnbull.

General manager Robert Knight said it is ‘wonderful that we have been recognised in this way’. He added: “The world would be a terrible place if we lost our wildlife.”

