‘Significant improvements’ made at Bracklesham care home

Hooklands Care Home in Bracklesham has now been taken out of special measures following a recent inspection.

The home had been rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), but after another unannounced inspection in January it has been rated ‘good’ in three out of five categories and ‘requires improvement’ overall.

The latest inspection found no breaches of safety and ‘positive improvements had been made to all key questions’ asked in an action plan given to the operator Hooklands Limited.

(A story published earlier today stating Hooklands Care Home was in special measures was based on the most recent CQC report on its website at the time of writing).

A previous inspection in August 17 had found five breaches, including for safe treatment and cleanliness, and in placing the home in special measures, no additional residents were allowed to be taken on and those living there were being monitored by West Sussex County Council.

It meant the home, in West Bracklesham Drive, was inspected again without warning on January 8, where no breaches were this time found.

The report, published on April 4 but yet to be updated on the CQC website, states: “The new manager had introduced many positive changes since the last inspection.

“New staff had been appointed and a new call bell system had been installed by the provider.

“Medicines were stored and administered safely and people’s records were held confidentially in a locked room.

“We recommended that the manager ensured that medicines for people continued to be monitored closely to ensure improvements are embedded in practice. “People were safeguarded from abuse. Staff had received training and the local social services department had lifted the contract ‘suspension’ with the service which enabled the home to admit new people to live there.

“New audits had been introduced which meant that the service was now effectively monitoring the quality and safety of the service provided to people.”

The report added that since the previous inspection Hooklands Limited had applied to de-register the ‘nursing’ registration for the service, meaning that only people with needs that can be met safely and appropriately in a residential care home can now be accommodated there.

The previous report pointed to low staff morale and a high number of agency staff used, but the new report found: “There were suitable numbers of appropriately skilled staff deployed at the service.

“Staff morale was very positive with staff working well together as a team.

“Staff felt that the new manager was approachable and supportive.

“At the time of our inspection no agency staff were used.”

It added: “Whilst there had been significant improvements at this service, due to the previously identified serious concerns, a period of sustained quality improvement progress with changes being embedded into practice is required before the service can be rated as ‘good’ overall.