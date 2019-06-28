Singleton fair sees another successful year as sun shines bright

Organisers of a popular village fête were thrilled to see another sunny and successful year for the much anticipated event.

Singleton Cricket Club was the place to be last Saturday as visitors gathered in the sunshine for displays, stalls, entertainment, music and refreshments.

Organised by the Singleton Fête Committee, this year’s event included a performance by the Chichester City Band which provided the perfect musical background.

Other key highlights from the event was a giant bouncy castle and slide, which proved just as much fun for some adults as well as children, together with welly throwing, sack races, dog agility displays and a fun dog show provided by Dogs First. The fun dog show attracted dogs of all shapes and sizes to compete for titles of Most Handsome Male, Prettiest Female as well as Waggiest Tail.

Along with the traditional stalls, visitors enjoyed hot dogs, BBQ burgers, cream teas, cakes, ice-creams and a refreshing drinks from the cricket club’s licensed bar.

There were numerous games and challenges for visitors of all ages and interests from the lucky dip to face painting.

Darcy Lickorish, eight, with her dog Holly who won the prettiest dog category in the dog show.

Singleton Fête Committee member Judy Fathers said: “Brilliantly one of the best ever, the sun shone, the Chichester Brass Band played, the cricket club field was full of happy people, children and dogs enjoying themselves and we raised a record sum for The Valley Parish churches.”

After expenses were deducted, more than £5,100 was raised from the event, which will go towards the overall running of the Singleton Parish Church and The Valley parish.

Members of the fête committee were extremely thankful to those who were involved with the annual event. Judy said: “We wish to thank the Singleton Cricket Club for allowing us again to use their beautiful field, the many sponsors and donors of excellent prizes for the grand draw and silent auction and particularly to acknowledge the hard work of all the stallholders and helpers in the days leading up to the fête and on the day, making it the amazing success that it was.”